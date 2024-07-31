A man who smashed his friend’s BMW windscreen and helped himself to the valuables inside the vehicle was on Wednesday remanded in custody.

Hasam Samuel Ezzeldin, a 24-year-old Maltese national from St Paul’s Bay, was charged over the "revengeful" acts which he subsequently admitted to having committed to get back at his friend.

The theft of the tablet and €150 perfume from the car took place at around 3am on Tuesday in St Paul’s Bay.

The suspect was arrested shortly afterwards by the Qawra police.

He was escorted to court on Wednesday, pleading guilty to wilful damage to third-party property and aggravated theft.

He was also charged with breaching bail conditions in terms of which he was released from arrest over separate charges in April, as well as breaching a three-year probation order.

The defence made no request for bail.

The court, presided over by magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, remanded the accused in custody pending delivery of judgment next week.

AG lawyer Nadia Ciappara and Inspector Godwin Scerri prosecuted.

Lawyer Brandon Kirk Muscat was legal aid counsel.