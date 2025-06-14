A man facing drug-related charges dating back 13 years has been spared jail, with a magistrate instead placing him under probation for three years.

Simon Kind was caught with 17 grams of amphetamine following a police raid in February 2012. Police also found weighing scales with the drug as well as an envelope containing €4,070 in cash. He was 34 years old at the time.

Kind was charged with possessing amphetamine in circumstances denoting it was not for personal use, trafficking of amphetamine and possession and supply of cocaine.

One of the statements Kind gave to the police following his arrest was declared inadmissible as he was not offered the opportunity to consult with a lawyer beforehand.

Ultimately, Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo found the accused guilty of possessing amphetamine in circumstances denoting it was not for his personal use but cleared him of trafficking and cocaine-related charges due to a lack of proof.

Despite the seriousness of the offence, Kind was spared a prison sentence thanks to a legal provision introduced earlier this year that gives magistrates greater leeway in determining the appropriate sentence for drug-related convicts.

The magistrate noted that the accused has since rehabilitated himself and that 13 years have passed since he was arrested and charged.

It therefore chose to hand him a three-year probation order.

Kind was represented by lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Adreana Zammit.