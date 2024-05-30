A man who was stopped while driving for not wearing a seatbelt was found to be living in Malta illegally, a court heard on Thursday.

Tarek Hossen, who is from Syria but currently living in Ħamrun, was stopped by LESA officials early on Wednesday morning in Triq Fleur De Lys in Birkirkara after they observed him driving without a seatbelt and while using his mobile phone, Police Inspector Clayton Camilleri told the court.

As the officials found that Hossen, 27, was driving without a driving license or insurance cover, they also noticed that his Greek identity document had expired, prompting them to involve the police.

The police surmised that Hossen had overstayed his time in Malta and was effectively in the country illegally.

He was charged with driving without a license or insurance cover, driving an unlicensed vehicle, failing to wear a seatbelt while driving and using a mobile phone while driving.

Appearing in front of Magistrate Gianella Caruana Busuttil, Hossen admitted to all of the charges, confirming his decision after being given time to consider his plea.

The prosecution said that in light of Hossen’s full cooperation and early admission, it was recommending a lighter sentence, with Camilleri adding that he was aware that the accused did not have the means to pay considerable fines.

On top of that, Camilleri said the case is now being looked into by immigration police, with the intent of deporting Hossen back to Greece.

Defence lawyer Noel Bianco explained to the court that Hossen has a medical condition that prevents him from flying and this is why he had remained in Malta and not returned to Greece to renew his documents.

This condition had also prohibited him from working, he said.

After reviewing the submissions Magistrate Caruana Busttil found Hossen guilty on his own admission and sentenced him to a four-month jail term, suspended for two years as well as a €260 fine.

She also banned him from driving for 13 months.