A 69-year-old man was hospitalised early on Tuesday afternoon after he was assaulted by a man with a knife in Paola.

The incident happened in Triq il-Lampuka at 12.20pm when an argument got out of hand and the elderly man, who lives in Zejtun, was assaulted. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The police are questioning a suspect, a 63-year-old man from Paola, who was seen at a health centre after the incident.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is holding an inquiry.