A fireworks enthusiast sustained burns to his body following an incident at the Santa Marija fireworks factory in Mqabba on Saturday evening.

The victim was rushed to hospital after he was evacuated from the site by Civil Protection Officers.

His condition is unknown.

Sources said the man's burns originated from flammable materials used to make fireworks.

The source of the fire is unknown but no explosion was reported.

Still, AFM explosives experts were called to secure the site while emergency services retreated to a safe distance as a precaution.

Police, firefighters, and ambulances were also on site.

