An unlocked phone led the police to a suspect allegedly trafficking drugs from his Msida residence, a court heard on Tuesday.

Police inspector John Leigh Howard told the court how police officers stationed at Sliema Police Station had found a Redmi mobile phone without a password. As the officers tried to establish to whom it belonged, they found photos of various drugs and messages which indicated drug trafficking.

In the photo album, there was also a photo of the suspect’s residence permit and his passport.

Police officers from the anti-drug squad picked up the phone from the station to investigate the case and later identified the suspect as Manuel Gomez.

His Msida apartment was placed under surveillance and the officers established that the man had access to another apartment situated a block away from his residence.

The suspect’s movements indicated that drugs were being trafficked out of his residence.

On Sunday, the police moved in to arrest him after they saw him selling drugs.

Inside his apartment they found a variety of drugs packed in 150 sachets, including ketamine, cannabis grass, cocaine, MDMA, and ecstasy pills.

Gomez appeared before magistrate Astrid May Grima on Tuesday and was charged with aggravated possession of various drugs.

He pleaded not guilty.

Legal aid lawyer Axel Camilleri requested a ban on the man’s name, however, the court declined saying it would not be done at this stage.

The man was remanded in custody.

Attorney General lawyer Ylenia-Marie Abela prosecuted assisted by police inspector John Leigh Howard.