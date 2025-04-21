A man who switched off electricity at his ex's residence and called her "bitch" was arraigned under arrest on Monday afternoon after the case registered a high score on the domestic violence unit's risk assessment.

The man, who cannot be named by court order, was accused of insulting his estranged wife and breaching the public peace on April 10, 2025.

He was further accused of taking the law into his own hands on April 18, 2025, when he switched off the electricity mains.

Police inspector Omar Zammit told the court that the woman filed a police report on April 18. The pair own a joint residence where she is meant to be living, but was renting out. She also reported that a week earlier, he had insulted her, calling her "bitch".

The woman took a risk assessment and scored very high, the inspector explained, adding that the man was arraigned under arrest due to this.

He was arrested on Monday morning after he voluntarily turned up at 8am at the police headquarters.

“Had the risk assessment not resulted so high, he would have been arraigned normally [under summons] since these are summary proceedings,” Zammit added.

The man pleaded guilty.

The court required the man to bind himself against €1,000 not to harass or molest the victim.

Magistrate Ann Marie Thake presided over the court.

Police inspector Omar Zammit prosecuted.

Lawyer Lennox Vella assisted the accused.