A 33-year-old man attempted to strangle his estranged wife and threatened to "do to her what was done to [murdered woman] Bernice", a court has heard.

The Mosta man, who cannot be named by court order, denied charges of assault, threat and causing his wife to fear violence when he was arraigned on Tuesday.

Police inspector Audrey Micallef told the court that in March, the couple began arguing in their home.

The man allegedly grabbed a two-litre water bottle and threw it in the direction of the woman but it hit their minor daughter instead.

The woman took the child to the bedroom in a bid to calm her down, and brought a book to read her a story, the court was told.

The accused took the book and threw it at the woman but it hit the child instead. The minor was then taken to the living room.

Micallef added that the woman then tried to take photos of the red marks around her neck after the man allegedly tried to strangle her twice during the argument. However, he followed her into the bathroom, took her phone and deleted the photos.

Violence worsened after pregnancy

The woman reportedly told police she was accustomed to being punched and kicked by the accused.

In a previous argument, her husband had threatened that she would end up like Bernice Cassar, who was murdered, allegedly by her estranged husband in 2022.

The woman told the police the situation exacerbated when she was pregnant with their daughter, and once he allegedly threatened to make her miscarry the pregnancy.

She said that since the birth of their daughter, he had become jealous because she was not giving him much attention.

He was arrested on Sunday after returning from abroad.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono requested bail.

Micallef said that the prosecution’s only objection was that he would tamper with evidence, other than that he had a clean criminal record.

Moreover, in his statement to the police the man said that after he returned home from a holiday, he found that both the woman’s things and those of their daughter were gone.

Before he went abroad for work, he tried to contact the woman multiple times to speak to their daughter.

Debono acknowledged that Micallef was very loyal to the facts and added that the woman does not live in the matrimonial home, but his father was present in the courtroom to act as a guarantor if needed.

Bail was granted against a €500 deposit and a €5,000 personal guarantee. He was ordered to sign the bail book twice a week.

A curfew was also imposed on him. The court issued a protection order in favour of the victim.

Police inspector Audrey Micallef prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Adreana Zammit assisted the accused.