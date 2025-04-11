A 36-year-old man has been accused of harrasing and threatening to kill his partner and her family, a court heard on Friday.

He also instructed a friend to go unannounced to her home to check she was alone.

Costantino Leo, an Italian national living in St Paul’s Bay was arrested at Malta International Airport after he returned to the island earlier this week.

Police inspector Antonello Magri told the court that the man’s partner turned up at the Domestic Violence Unit on April 8 to report him. She reportedly told the police that the harassment started in March when he got paranoid that she was seeing other men.

According to the woman's police report, he called her names, including "bitch" and "whore", and also threatened he would kill her and her family.

'You'll pay for this'

The woman told the police that Leo had to fly to Italy to attend a family funeral. However, the harassment escalated, and the man tried to call her several times on WhatsApp while he was abroad.

A day after he left for Italy, the woman heard a knock on the door, and she found another man, whom she did not know, outside. The man allegedly pushed the door open and entered her residence while on a video call with Leo. He reportedly did so to check if she was alone.

The woman allegedly shared by mistake messages exchanged between her and her partner on Facebook, and when he found out, he allegedly told her “well done, you’ll pay for this.”

The man flew back to Malta from Rome and was arrested at the airport.

Leo, who said he is a chef, was accused of causing his partner to fear violence would be used against her, harassing the woman, and threatening her.

He was further charged with breaching the Electronic Communications (Regulation) Act.

The man pleaded not guilty.

Defence lawyer Rachel Tua asked for bail suggesting the pair had slept together before he left for Italy.

She also told the court that the woman had driven him to the airport and that she knew the man who turned up at her residence, as there were transactions between them on Revolut.

The police inspector clarified that someone had called the woman, and the man suspected she was seeing someone else.

He added that according to the woman's testimony, she only ate with her partner the night before he left.

The inspector objected to the bail request on the basis that the woman and her three children, who are over 18, have not yet testified in these proceedings.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Victor G. Axiak, denied the man bail and he was remanded in custody.

A protection order was issued in favour of the victim and her children.

Lawyer Sarah Sultana appeared as parte civile.