An elderly man who threatened his neighbours in defiance of a court order was put behind bars on Thursday.

George Muscat, 69 of Qormi, admitted before a magistrate to shouting insults and threats at neighbours living “three doors away,” breaching a court order after a previous incident.

His legal aid lawyer requested the court to order a pre-sentencing report, especially in view of the fact that the defendant appeared to have an alcohol problem.

Pending the preparation of that report, the defence requested bail.

The prosecution objected to bail since the defendant had no alternative accommodation and the victims were his close neighbours.

Lawyer Michaela Giglio, appearing for the victims, also objected to bail, pointing out that the defendant had just admitted to breaching a previous protection order in favour of the same neighbours.

The defendant intervened, saying that he had a son back home who needed particular medical attention. There was no one else to care for him because he had separated. "I care for my son on my own,” said the man.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit observed that the accused had just admitted to breaching previous court orders. How could the court trust him not to repeat his wrongdoing once more? Furthermore, unless he received treatment for his alcohol problem, he could not properly look after his son.

The court therefore turned down the request for bail and warned the defendant not to breach a treatment order he had consented to in view of his alcohol problem.

Inspector Doriette Cuschieri prosecuted.

Lawyer Adriano Spiteri was legal aid counsel.