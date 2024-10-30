A man who threatened to shoot his ex during a heated phone conversation over traffic fines accumulated by the woman, was conditionally discharged upon admission on Wednesday.

The woman reported her former partner, a 40-year old Zurrieq resident, on Tuesday.

The estranged couple split two years ago. They had two daughters, aged 13 and 6. Relations between them continued smoothly but matters took a sudden negative turn on Monday.

An argument broke out on the phone about some traffic fines clocked up by the woman who still drove a vehicle registered in her ex’s name.

The defendant insulted her, calling her a “whore” and other foul terms.

But then he added: “If I see you [plural] I’ll fire a couple of shots at you with a shotgun.”

The man was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Upon arraignment he was charged with insulting and threatening the victim as well as misuse of electronic communications equipment.

He registered an admission which he confirmed after the court gave him time to reconsider.

In light of that early admission, the nature of the charges and his cooperation during the arrest, prosecuting Inspector Antonello Magri suggested a conditional discharge and a minimal fine.

His lawyer agreed, adding that this was a “one-off incident” and there had never been any problems with access and maintenance to the couple’s daughters.

In light of those submissions the court Magistrate Leonard Caruana, condemned the man to a one-year conditional discharge and a €100 fine.

The court also imposed a one-year restraining order warning the accused that if he were to breach that order he would face a possible €7000 fine or a two-year jail term or both.

He could only communicate “politely” with his ex about matters concerning their children.