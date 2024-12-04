A man who allegedly threw brick tiles at a neighbour's father perched on a ladder is facing trial for attempted murder.

Paul Borg, a 68-year old Żebbuġ resident, stands accused of trying to kill Mario Grech in 2020 and of causing him grievous bodily harm in a separate incident a year earlier.

He additionally faces charges of wilful damage to third party property as well as attacking and resisting a police officer. Borg denies all charges.

It is alleged that in September four years ago the accused flung two brick tiles at Grech after spotting him working on a neighbouring property belonging to Grech’s son, a court heard on Tuesday.

A technical expert and a medico-legal expert appointed by the court subsequently reported that had Grech not reacted swiftly, shifting position and steering clear of the bricks, the force of the impact would doubtlessly have killed him.

Those bricks were allegedly followed by two jerry cans of burnt oil which Borg flung down from the rooftop, the liquid content of the containers splashing over the paving and staining a pool area which had to be drained and thoroughly cleaned.

The incident was witnessed by Grech’s son, and a police officer despatched to the property to keep the situation under control while works were ongoing amid simmering tensions and persistent arguments between the two neighbours.

Trouble had apparently brewed between the parties during works carried out at the property which allegedly resulted in damage to tiling at Borg’s residence.

When Borg allegedly aimed the first hard missile at Grech, the police officer promptly intervened, ordering him to stop.

But rather than obey the order, Borg allegedly flung the jerry cans and the second brick tile from the rooftop, with the tile striking the policeman on the leg.

Those events followed an alleged violent incident involving Borg and Grech a year earlier.

Alleged earlier assault with broken broom

The first incident in 2019 saw Borg allegedly force his way inside the property on Triq Frans Sammut and, using a broken broom, assault Grech who was scraping a wall at the time.

Borg was soon joined by his wife and son, leaving Grech with facial scars and bruising.

On Tuesday, an officer on duty at the Żebbuġ police station in 2019 testified that when the alleged victim went to report the incident, he had a bloodied face and visible injuries to his body.

Meanwhile, the court heard that the front door to the property of Grech’s son was badly damaged when Borg forced his way inside. It had to be replaced, with damages amounting to some €2,100.

The trial is presided by Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera.

AG lawyers Abigail Caruana Vella and Ramon Bonett Sladden are prosecuting.

Lawyers Edward Gatt and Mark Vassallo are defence counsel.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri are appearing parte civile.