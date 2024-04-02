Manchester United and former French international defender Raphael Varane on Tuesday called for better concussion care for players after several scares during his career.

“When we look at three of the worst matches of my career, there are at least two before which I had a concussion a few days earlier,” Varane told French sports daily L’Equipe.

Varane pointed to France’s 1-0 quarter-final defeat to Germany at the 2014 World Cup and a 2-1 Champions League last 16 second leg loss while playing for Real Madrid in 2020 against Manchester City.

A few days before the Germany game the 30-year-old said he took a ball to the side of the head during a last-16 match against Nigeria.

“At the start of the second half, there’s a cross where I take the ball on one of my temples, and I run into the net of the opponent’s goal. I finished the match but I was in ‘autopilot’ mode.

