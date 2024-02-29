Manchester United will host Liverpool in an FA Cup quarter-final blockbuster after the bitter rivals took contrasting routes to their fifth round victories on Wednesday.

United eased the pressure on beleaguered boss Erik ten Hag as they scraped through with a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest thanks to Casemiro’s late goal.

Fresh from their League Cup final triumph against Chelsea on Sunday, Liverpool relied on their youngsters again in a 3-0 win against second tier Southampton at Anfield.

Chelsea bounced back from their painful 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at Wembley, snatching a 3-2 win against Championship promotion chasers Leeds to book a last eight date with Leicester.

After Liverpool’s ball boys paraded the League Cup around Anfield prior to kick-off, Jurgen Klopp’s kids gave another glimpse into a bright future as two of their young guns inspired the win.

