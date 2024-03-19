Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe has revealed he will not target marquee stars like Jude Bellingham as he bids to revive his club’s fortunes.

Ratcliffe has taken control of football operations at United following his recent £1 billion ($1.2 billion) purchase of a 25 percent stake in the Premier League side.

With United struggling in Erik ten Hag’s second season as manager, British billionaire Ratcliffe had been expected to make big-money signings in the close-season.

United have not won the Premier League since 2013 and currently sit in sixth place, although they are through to the FA Cup semi-finals after beating Liverpool on Sunday.

