Marcus Rashford says he can take “any headline” but asked his critics to show a “bit more humanity” before they question his commitment to Manchester United and love of football.

The England forward has struggled this season, scoring just five times for his under-performing club side – in stark contrast to last season, when he scored a career-best 30 goals for United.

Rashford has also faced criticism over his off-field conduct.

Reports in late January suggested Rashford had spent an evening at a Belfast nightclub before missing training with United.

And United manager Erik ten Hag branded Rashford’s decision to go to a separate nightclub event after October’s 3-0 derby defeat by Manchester City “unacceptable”.

Read full story on sport.timesfmalta.com

