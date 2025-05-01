A 43-year-old man who is wanted in Greece over human trafficking was granted bail in separate proceedings in Malta over two hold-ups from lotto booths.

However, he will remain in custody until he is granted bail in the extradition proceedings.

Ali Ahmad, 43, a Syrian national who lives in St Paul’s Bay, was charged in February, along with Dejan Mrvos, 45, a Serbian national, in connection with hold-ups on lotto booths in Birkirkara and Burmarrad. One person was slightly injured.

On Monday, Ahmad appeared before Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi after the Greek authorities issued a European Arrest Warrant and requested his extradition.

He had been sentenced to jail in Greece after having been found guilty of assisting third-country nationals leave Greece illegally. He did not consent to extradition and was remanded in custody.

On Monday, the man’s partner took the witness stand and told the court that they live together and have two children. She also confirmed that if Ali was granted bail, he would reside with his family in St Paul’s Bay.

However, three days before that, Ali Ahmad had requested bail in the proceedings over the two hold-ups. The Attorney General objected.

On Tuesday, police inspector Roderick Spiteri testified in proceedings linked to the hold-ups, telling the court that the man was brought before the Court of Committal after he was arrested in connection with a European Arrest Warrant issued by the Greek authorities.

The defence argued that Ali has solid ties to Malta, having lived here for many years and having a family here. It also highlighted that the alleged victims have already testified in the case.

Moreover, the Greek court had delivered the sentence in absentia – which is not allowed according to Maltese law, and therefore this should not affect whether or not he was granted bail in these proceedings.

The prosecution argued that the man was facing serious charges and that from the European Arrest Warrant, it emerged that Ali fled Greece while there were pending criminal proceedings against him. It also argued they feared he would do the same in this case.

The court observed that the document which the prosecution presented in connection with the EAW read that the accused declared a residence address in Malta. It noted that Greek procedural law allows for an accused to be outside of the country while facing proceedings as long as he declares an address, and therefore it could not conclude that Ali absconded from the Greek authorities.

The court also rejected a point raised by the prosecution that the man failed to turn up to a sitting in Greece, after it emerged that he had not been summoned and there was nothing to show that the lawyer appointed to represent him in Greece had informed Ali.

The man was granted bail against an €8,000 deposit and a €12,000 personal guarantee.

He was ordered to sign the bail book daily, and a curfew was imposed.

Magistrate Ann Marie Thake presided over the court.

Lawyers Brandon Bonnici, Stephen Gulia, Keith Rizzo and Joseph Mallia prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Charles Mercieca appeared for Ahmad. Silvan Pulis appeared for Mrvos.