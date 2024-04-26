A man who failed to attend court sittings since December 2018 over his alleged involvement in a hold-up, was arrested at a police station where he had gone to file a report over a lost wallet, the court heard on Friday.

Police inspector Joseph Mercieca told Magistrate Victor Axiak that Christopher El Shoushani, 48, from Sliema, was on the police wanted list after disappearing just three months after he was granted bail in September 2018 during proceedings over his alleged involvement in a hold-up.

Mercieca said the police were informed that the accused was residing in the UK and were in the process of issuing a European Arrest Warrant and an extradition order for him to be extradited to Malta.

However, it emerged that El Shoushani managed to pass through the airport upon his arrival in Malta and was finally apprehended by police when he went to the Sliema police station to report a lost wallet.

The police alert system flagged the man who was immediately arrested.

El Shoushani was charged with breaching his bail conditions and with relapsing. He pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Axiak refused a request for bail because the man did not have a fixed address, with the court demanding a copy of his rent contract as evidence of residency.

Lawyers Jose Herrera and Martina Herrera were defence counsel.