In early September, two educators from St Jeanne Antide College – Karl Sultana and Claire Lauri – took part in a week-long Erasmus programme titled ‘Stress management and burnout prevention’ in Split, Croatia. It combined professional development with cultural immersion, and highlighted the importance of living in the present moment, accepting emotions and managing stress effectively.

The programme began with a warm welcome and introduced participants to Croatian concepts of relaxation, setting a calm, reflective tone for the days ahead. An international food party, where educators from various countries shared traditional dishes, paved the way for a week filled with engaging lectures, outdoor activities and innovative teaching techniques.

The workshops focused on mindfulness, emotional balance and effective stress management strategies. The participants engaged in mindful yoga exercises to help control emotions and reduce stress.

The programme leader, Dario Caljkusic, provided practical tips on managing stress and maintaining emotional balance, both in the classroom and personally. He emphasised the importance of building a positive relationship with stress, emphasising the importance of embracing it, rather than resisting it.

The outdoor sessions, including a walk to Marjan hill, added further inspiration, blending the stunning Croatian landscape with insightful discussions on handling stress.

Throughout the week, the participants learned valuable lessons about setting boundaries to prevent burnout, with a focus on saying “no” when necessary and using breathing techniques to manage emotions in difficult situations. The concept of staying present and grounded in stressful moments became a central theme.

The programme also offered leisure activities, such as visits to islands and Krka National Park, where participants admired waterfalls, as well as practised meditation and role-playing exercises at Bene Beach.

The course concluded with a fun treasure hunt and the awarding of certificates.