Erik ten Hag says he does not want a public vote of confidence from Jim Ratcliffe as speculation mounts over the Manchester United manager’s future.

Ratcliffe is in control of United’s football operations after recently purchasing a 25 percent stage in the club from owners the Glazer family.

The British billionaire is conducting an intensive review of Ten Hag’s two-season reign, with reports suggesting former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is a candidate to replace the Dutchman at Old Trafford.

After winning the League Cup last season to end United’s six-year trophy drought, former Ajax boss Ten Hag has struggled to maintain that initial positive impression.

