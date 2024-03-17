Manchester United ended Liverpool’s quest for a quadruple of trophies in Jurgen Klopp’s final season after Amad Diallo’s winner edged a thrilling FA Cup quarter-final 4-3 after extra-time.

The Ivorian winger was sent off for a second booking after taking his shirt off in celebration at the end of a chaotic 120 minutes that kept United’s chances of ending the season with silverware alive.

Twice Erik ten Hag’s men had to stage late comebacks to reach the last four.

Two goals in three minutes from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah towards the end of the first half swung the game in Liverpool’s favour after Scott McTominay opened the scoring.

Antony’s first goal at Old Trafford for more than a year kept United alive to send the game into extra-time.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

