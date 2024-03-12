Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount returned to training on Tuesday after four months out with a calf injury.

Mount has made just 12 appearances in all competitions for United since his £60 million ($76 million) transfer from Chelsea before the start of this season.

The 25-year-old last played when he came off the bench in United’s 1-0 win against Luton in November.

Even when he was fit to feature, Mount struggled to make an impact, leading some to brand the England international a flop.

But Mount could still have a chance to silence the critics this season after United confirmed he was back in training, having “remained upbeat and positive throughout his rehabilitation”.

