The government plans to implement some form of mandatory union membership “well before” the end of its term in office, junior minister Andy Ellul said.

The Labour Party proposed introducing the measure in its last general election manifesto, declaring it agrees with the principle of mandatory trade union membership and “will begin discussions with social partners about the implementation of this measure”.

The junior minister said he will announce the way forward in the coming days

The parliamentary secretary for social dialogue said the government has indeed been discussing the matter with social partners.

“We started from a point where some stakeholders didn’t even want to discuss the issue. We have made advances in the discussion since then,” Ellul said.

Ellul said the government is looking at four models of ways to implement the measure and will discuss them in an “open manner” through a public consultation or some other way.

The four models described by Ellul are: a system in which every employee is a union member; mandatory union membership only for low-wage earners; obliging third-country nationals to be in a trade union; a sectoral system where mandatory membership applies to just some industries.

He said several organisations are on board, including the General Workers’ Union, UĦM Voice of the Workers, Moviment Graffitti, Solidarjetà, and Żminijietna.

As to the timing when legislation on the issue will be enacted, Ellul said: “I think it will be much before the end of the legislature.”

The General Workers’ Union has been among the most vocal supporters of introducing a mandatory union law, having floated the idea in their 2019 pre-budget document.

The union had justified its proposal by saying it would boost the fight against precarious employment and exploitation in sectors where unionisation is very low or non-existent, such as construction and tourism.

The UĦM called for mandatory union membership for low-income workers in spring 2022.

The Malta Employers’ Association, the Malta Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber of SMEs had jointly declared themselves against the proposal.