Mango’s stunning capsule collection was the star of the Pink Fashion Party, which hosted a buzzing crowd of fashionistas at the flagship store in Mercury Shopping District, St Julian’s.

A Times of Malta event, the mid-week party invited guests to let their hair down and rolled out to the pumping tunes of an in-store DJ as they celebrated an upcoming summer season of fashion and fun.

Drinks flowed during the event.

The select crowd browsed through the capsule collection, while sipping on flowing Espolòn Tequila and The London Essence Co. pink grapefruit soda cocktails, courtesy of Farsons Direct.

Food was by Tribe, which has an outlet at Paceville’s Mercury too.

The crowd at the event

Mango has taken its capsule universe to the atelier – “the place where fashion magic happens” – to create a limited-edition collection reserved for the most special of occasions.

On the night, guests were treated to an exclusive discount on purchases, and they shopped till they dropped, with lots of networking in between.

A Capsule bag and Pink's fully loaded goody bag were gifts to the guests.

Apart from new standout additions to their wardrobe, they took home perfumes and a range of beauty products from Chanel to Clarins, Estée Lauder to Korres, candles, cookies and collagen water, courtesy of Brown’s, C&M Marketing, Franks, Holland & Barrett, Remedies and VJ Salomone.

An in-store DJ pumped out music

The Pink Fashion Party by Mango is yet another event in Pink’s ever-growing portfolio, whose winning formula guarantees the ideal, hand-picked crowd, a buzzing atmosphere, and fun times to those who seek to launch any products and services in an impactful way.