The Manoel Island Post Għalina campaign on Monday called on the Prime Minister to “come through on his promise” and ensure discussions with MIDI on the future of Manoel Island are “on behalf of the public, not vice versa”.

Responding to Robert Abela’s statement over the weekend where he claimed the government cannot rescind the concession, campaign spokesperson Astrid Vella questioned how the project could serve as a template for sustainable development in an area already saturated with tourist and commercial developments.

“We firmly believe that an alternative is possible,” Vella said.

“The Prime Minister seems to be suggesting that investment properties for the rich and for tourists should be prioritised over the needs of full-time residents.”

She warned that the intensification of Malta’s population, commercial activity and traffic congestion will continue to diminish the island’s quality of life “without a strong investment in a national park in this area”.

The activists pointed out the sustainability highlighted by the prime minister can be achieved through a national park.

“The template for future, sustainable developments, that would also make economic sense in the long run, should be to stop choking the Northern Harbour Area and give residents a place to breathe.”

Vella criticised the Prime Minister’s attempt to pit the 29,000 petition signatories against the 5,000 share- and bondholders as “an attempt at misdirection”, suggesting that following years of poor financial performance by MIDI, “many” investors “have also warmed up to the vision for a national park”.

The Manoel Island Post Għalina campaign is organised by Flimkien ghal Ambjent Ahjar, Movement Graffitti, and supported by BirdLife Malta, Rambler's Association Malta, the Kunsill Interdjocesana Ambjent, Kamra tal-Periti and some 40 other NGOs.