Sixteen years after Italy started reclaiming its islands, the Maltese government leased out Manoel Island to MIDI plc for the speculative construction of 350 flats, shops and restaurants as well as the construction of extra floors over the ancient Lazaretto to convert it to a casino and hotel. Plus a much larger bridge to cope with the increased traffic.

Just as this lease was signed, Malta’s population started climbing rapidly, going from some 390,000 in 2000, to 563,443 in 2024, an increase of almost 45% in the space of 24 years. A disproportionate amount of the new migrant arrivals settled in the Msida/Gzira/Sliema/St Julian’s area, making it the most densely populated zone in Malta. It’s therefore obvious that the area needs ever square metre of unspoilt green space for the well-being of this densely packed community.

What’s more, what Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar has stood for all these years has now been proven by a report by Historic England that presents empirical evidence that heritage makes a significant contribution to people’s quality of life. We all value the role that green spaces play in ensuring well-being; this new ground-breaking research shows us that the everyday local heritage found in towns and cities across England plays a comparable and valuable role.

MIDI would have us believe that Manoel Island is going to be a peaceful, car-free green haven, with blocks of flats on the Ta’ Xbiex side, but it’s not highlighting the blocks of flats, shops and restaurants in the middle of the island and residences on the far left. On the far right the Lazzaretto will be turned into a hotel and casino. Moreover, MIDI is being stingy with the truth – while repeating ad nauseum the amount of space on Manoel Island that will be left to the public (initially at least), MIDI has never once mentioned the land that it is usurping from the public. A large chunk of the Gżira promenade is to be gobbled up for the Manoel Island roundabout to cope with the vastly increased traffic to be generated by the project.

It’s blatantly obvious that the supposed peace of buzz-word locations like ‘meditation garden’ will be broken by vehicles criss-crossing the island, while the health-giving benefits of a natural green open space will be reduced by a managed site, parts of which might gradually be gated, or closed to the public as at Tigne’ Point.

Abroad, the benefits of nature are recognised, and doctors have taken to prescribing walks in woods to replace medication for stress and hypertension. Here, not only have MIDI been allowed to destroy an ancient stand of protected trees at the entrance to Manoel Island, but the prime minister has assured us that “Taking Manoel Island back from developers would not be the best use of taxpayer money”. Legal arguments apart, given that Manoel Island is the last green area in Malta’s most densely-populated zone in Malta, where residents suffer high rates of health problems related to air pollution and mental issues, one struggles to think of a better investment than returning Manoel Island to the public as a heritage park.

Coming round to legalities, MIDI are grabbing at straws, claiming that they failed to start work for 17 years because they were obliged to work at Tigne Point and delayed by the discovery of Garden Battery and archaeology at Manoel Island. However, starting works at Tigne’ Point was their own choice as the contract says: “the timing of the development and the sequence of the phasing, … shall be at the discretion of the Emphyteuta [MIDI]”

Claiming that the discovery of the cemeteries held up the project, is risible, as all residents knew of the Manoel Island cemeteries, which Dr Paul Cassar wrote articles about in 1965-69, while MEPA had surveyed them and Architect Michael Grech had also studied them in 1989. If MIDI were not aware of them, it’s no fault but their own.

MIDI are bound by the following clauses: “8.1.2.2 The Marina South Phase on Manoel Island which includes the new Manoel Island bridge, the dredging works between Manoel Island and Gzira and the Manoel Island breakwater, The Emphyteuta shall apply for the relative Full Development Permit and all necessary permits and authorisations referred to in this paragraph by not later than twelve (12) months from the date of signing of this Deed.” This was not done, and there is no indication of a breakwater in MIDI’s permit applications dated 2017 and 2022.

MIDI’s time is largely up: “8.1.4 The entire development shall be substantially [85%] completed by the thirty-first (31st) day of March of the year two thousand and twenty three (2023)… if the Emphyteuta fails to comply with its obligation to substantially complete the entire development as specified in this paragraph ... Provided that if the delay persists for more than three (3) years the Grantor shall have the right to rescind the emphyteutical concession in respect of the whole of the Property”.

A subsequent clause does allow MIDI extra time for circumstances beyond its control, however MIDI’s claim to be compensated for time wasted due to FAA’s appeal is dishonest, as was deceitful their decision to appoint the son of a director as an ‘independent’ heritage consultant. In fact, FAA’s appeal was upheld and at no time was it thought vexatious. While MIDI was dishonest, it had the gall to repeatedly accuse FAA of abuse for lodging this appeal. The extra time that MIDI is justified in claiming is the two to three years spent waiting for the UNESCO buffer zone decision. However, having already stated that the project will take 10 years to complete, what are two to three years?

We go back to Albert Mizzi’s words; “The consortium is taking over Manoel Island not because it wants to... it has no commercial value!... but as a quid pro quo for the benefits we’re securing at Tigne. The project will upgrade the island without expecting any profit.”

We therefore call on MIDI to honour this sentiment, and especially on the government to go down in history for giving a major site back to its rightful owners, the people of Malta.

The petition in favour of Manoel Island being a place for all of us to enjoy can be signed at https://www.manoelislandcampaign.com/

Astrid Vella is Coordinator of Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar.