Manoel Island could be Malta’s version of New York Central Park, Sliema residents have argued in a plea for authorities to take back the land and turn it into a massive urban green space.

Members of the Sliema Residents Association believe a clause in the concession agreement allows the government to take back the site in 2026, given that it has not yet been developed.

The MIDI consortium which was granted the land in 2000 is currently awaiting planning permission to develop Manoel Island into a mixed residential and commercial development.

It first applied to develop the site in 2017 and obtained a permit to do so in 2019. But that permit was annulled a year later following a conflict of interest concern, and the company presented a revised plan for the area in 2021.

A final decision on that permit application was due earlier this month but was deferred by the PA.

Activists who oppose the project say the company is already in breach of the concession, which states that the development should have been “substantially completed” by March 31, 2023.

The concession also states that the government can rescind the deal if the delay persists for three further years after that.

Activists say that means the government is still in time to revoke the concession and return the site to the public.

MIDI says that is a misinterpretation of the concession agreement.

Citing another clause in the deal, the company says that the deadlines mentioned in the concession agreement are “directly linked” to development permits being granted.

RELATED STORIES Fact-check: Can the government take Manoel Island back?

“In the event of any delay associated with the issue of building and development permits required in connection with the development, the time limits for the performance of the relative obligations by MIDI shall be extended automatically to compensate for such delays,” a company spokesperson told Times of Malta last week.

The company believes campaigners who want the project stopped are intentionally delaying the permitting process, “in the hope that the delays will negatively impact the time frames associated with MIDI’s development obligations”.

Manoel Island is located in Malta’s most densely populated area and activists believe it could be the equivalent to Central Park, a massive park in the heart of New York set up in 1855 to give residents a green sanctuary.

“Government states repeatedly how important Project Green is to Malta in creating open spaces where we can all enjoy nature and have the space to relax. Now it’s about time they put their money where their mouth is,” the Sliema Residents Association said on Saturday.

“Besides the obvious health benefits to residents, such a heritage park with its backdrop of Valletta’s UNESCO World Heritage Valletta skyline, would be a great tourist attraction, a significant boost to Malta’s tourist industry.

Residents also lambasted Gżira local council for not leading the charge against the development. The council signed a guardianship agreement with MIDI in 2018.

“Why is this battle against corporate takeover of public land having to be led by NGOs without resources, and not by Gzira Local Council, as Mayor Paul Buttigieg did in Ħondoq?” they asked.

MIDI is a publicly listed company. Its main shareholders are Alf Mizzi & Sons Ltd, Mapre MSV Life Plc, Gasan Enterprises Limited, Mark Weingard and Rizzo Farrugia & Co. Ltd.