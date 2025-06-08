Over the past decades, Malta has changed into a busy, cosmopolitan island. Traffic has increased, as has noise, construction, pollution – you name it. Nowhere is this transformation starker than in the Northern Harbour region – and, particularly, in Gżira, a town that feels as though it is perpetually under siege from development permits and hyper-commercialisation.

We often speak about this construction and dense urban landscape in economic terms but rarely do we speak of its costs – not just the financial ones but the human ones. Malta’s mental health burden has soared. By the government’s own estimates, mental illness costs the country more than €400 million a year, not to mention the long-term effects and collateral harm of mental distress.

And what fuels this crisis? The evidence points, in large part, to the very environment we live in: overstimulated, overcrowded and overtaken by construction. People are losing sleep, losing peace of mind and, ultimately, losing their well-being and sense of place.

The World Health Organisation advises that every urban resident should have access to one hectare of green space within 300 metres of home. This is not an abstract guideline – it is rooted in research showing the link between nature and mental well-being. Yet, from Ħamrun to St Julian’s, Malta’s most densely populated regions, no such green space exists except for Manoel Island.

In one of the most stressed environments in the country, Manoel Island has become a place to escape the madness of the built environment. People go there to walk, paint, have picnics, swim and take in the spectacular views of Valletta. It also offers tranquil views to the residents that congregate on the seafront at Sliema, Gżira and Ta’ Xbiex to socialise and unwind.

Rather than acknowledge this urgent need for preserving our health, the government continues to treat Manoel Island as a contractual inconvenience. But we must ask: At what cost are we choosing not to act? What is the price of further mental distress, of more children growing up without a safe, open place to play, of elderly residents with no accessible outdoor open spaces?

What about the respiratory and cardiovascular health consequences of more congestion, more traffic and increasingly limited access to green areas? Increasing air pollution and noise pollution, the inevitable outcomes of development on Manoel Island, will have negative public health impacts. The lack of access to natural green spaces will further deter people from exercise, contributing to obesity and a plethora of negative health outcomes.

These impacts, which are real, measured and visible for all to see, need to be considered and avoided.

We have reached the point where a decision must be made – and it is far more than a land-use issue. This is a test of values. Faced with the tangible possibility to revise old plans for construction on Manoel Island, do we, as a nation, continue to sell every last metre of public space to satisfy the appetite of construction lobbies? Or do we take the opportunity to change course?

Let’s not pretend the choice is complicated. More development means more congestion, more noise, more pollution – and more strain on our health.

The alternative is a park: a space to breathe, to reset, to feel human again. A space where people, not profits, come first.

MIDI, the company behind the Manoel Island project, may be beholden to its shareholders but parliament is beholden to the people, and the conditions of the contract have unequivocally been breached.

Holding onto Manoel Island as a public green space is not a luxury – it is a necessity.

John Paul Cauchi is an environmental health expert and activist.