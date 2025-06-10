Recent events in relation to Midi plc’s proposed development on Manoel Island has led me to reflect on the sorry plight of political populism in Malta.

While many repeatedly invoke the sanctity of the rule of law, it is evident that so many do so without careful consideration or understanding of its true meaning.

The rule of law in Malta often and swiftly degenerates into the rule of the popular, where right and wrong are often summarily determined in terms of popular expression rather than notions of rights and justice.

With such a culture now becoming all permeating in our society, all of us will, one day or another, become victims of a dispute resolution approach where legal rights are determined in an unjust manner by the court of popular opinion and social media instead of by objective determination in accordance with applicable law.

As recently as May 26, the prime minister was firmly of the view that there was no reason to rescind the Manoel Island emphyteutical concession and that doing so would cost the government hundreds of millions in compensation, insisting that 60% of the island would remain accessible to the public.

In fact, never had the Labour government, now in its 12th year at the helm of the country, raised any word of complaint on the progress of the project.

The leader of the opposition, speaking on May 29, described the public cry for the conversion of Manoel Island into a public park as a “beautiful dream” and insisted that “the Manoel Island contract must be honoured by both parties”.

One week is a long time in politics. Barely a week later, the prime minister and leader of the opposition, both purportedly legal experts and regularly in the habit of delivering weekend sermons on the virtues of the rule of law, in almost perfect concert, resorted to the proverbial U-turn and started preparing the ground for the termination of the Manoel Island concession, by right or by might. Both appear to have undergone a metamorphosis of Damascene proportions and are now both reading from a different hymn book in a harmonised manner.

Basic legal concepts such as vested rights, sanctity of contract, pacta sunt servanda, due judicial process, the right to compensation in the case of expropriation of property appear to be all thrown to the wind and the ghosts of the Labour past such as the take-over of the National Bank of Malta in the 1970s, and many others, resurfaced; this time though, with the complicity of the opposition.

I have no brief from MIDI to defend their cause. They happen to be a consortium so many love to hate. I have been vocally critical of their management in the past: their slow pace; their low profitability; their failure to pay dividends except for some paltry distributions on a few occasions over the past 20 years, thus not retaining sufficient equity investor loyalty.

I have been critical of their choice of a related party to conduct an environmental impact assessment. I have been critical of the public relations disaster some years back in resisting open access to the public to Manoel Island by erecting a ghastly Berlin Wall-like gate.

None of the above however justifies arbitrary deprivation of rights and the placing of MIDI in the dock of a social media kangaroo court with the public jury clamouring “sallbu, sallbu”. Nor does the argument that the conditions in Malta have changed since 1992 because lapse of time is no justification for rescission of a long-term emphyteutical grant.

The process is further fuelled by the creation of false narratives such as “qalgħu biżżejjed flus dawn” and “il-ħbieb ta’ Eddie Fenech Adami”, reminiscent of so many past communist regimes, and implying it would have been no problem if the consortium consisted of those “tar-raba’ sular”.

The notion of right or wrong is neither determined by convenience nor by popularity or plebiscite expressions - Paul Bonello

The truth is that MIDI plc does not belong to the “ħbieb ta’ EFA” but is today a public company listed on the Malta Stock Exchange, belonging to a large number of shareholders, some of whom are the original shareholders, besides many other small and medium investors, both shareholders and bondholders.

They too have every legitimate expectation that their hard-earned savings and investment in a local project – approved in parliament in the early 1990s during a Nationalist administration by both parties, vigorously continued during Alfred Sant’s premiership and further supported by successive PN and Labour governments, and now in possession of regular planning permits – are given the protection in terms of law, irrespective of popular clamour to the contrary.

I am in no position to know or determine whether any breaches of contract have occurred. In this respect, MIDI have been and will continue to be subject to governmental scrutiny and ultimately to due process of law.

In respect of deadlines for completion, MIDI stated there are contract clauses that extend the final completion deadline in the event of archaeological findings and permit delays.

The veracity of this claim needs to be objectively determined by due process, which however is certainly not well served when the government appoints two of its own to determine whether there were any breaches of sorts when the appointee/s are petitioners themselves and have already expressed themselves in public in favour of a rescission.

The focal point remains that in a country currently presiding over the Council of Europe, the fundamental human rights to private property and the right to due process should prevail.

Only in this manner can we say that in Malta, the rule of law is indeed a fundamental cornerstone of our democracy, in all cases, and not only when it suits us or when it matches popular view.

The aforesaid may possibly be the take of a lone voice, a contrarian voice in relation to popular clamour.

But I stand by the principle that the notion of right or wrong is neither determined by convenience nor by popularity or plebiscite expressions.