Updated 1.10pm

At least five people died and many were injured when a boat capsized during a rescue operation on Friday morning.

The boat was carrying more than 30 migrants crossing to Europe when they requested assistance, sources told Times of Malta.

An Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat was dispatched to rescue those aboard, but the vessel capsized during that rescue operation.

Video of the ongoing rescue operation at Hay Wharf. Video: Jonathan Borg

Around five or six people are believed to have died and many others were injured.

The Civil Protection Department helped AFM personnel bring casualties to shore at Hay Wharf. TVM News reported that one of the survivors needed medical treatment after swallowing fuel at sea.

At least three ambulances were on site.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered and the AFM are expected to provide more details shortly.

More information soon