Many people speak about transparency and accountability in Malta, but few truly care about them, Parliamentary Ombudsman Joseph Zammit McKeon has warned.

Speaking during the first in a series of events marking the 30th anniversary of the Office of the Ombudsman, Zammit McKeon delivered a lecture in parliament entitled, “Transparency, Fairness and Accountability: Cornerstones of Good Administration – The Mandate of the Ombudsman.”

Opening his address with a rhetorical question, Zammit McKeon asked: “Don’t we all know that transparency, fairness and accountability are the cornerstones of good administration?”

"Of course. However, there is a ‘but’", he answered, pointing to "widespread lip service" towards transparent behaviour, fair conduct and accountability.

“I am afraid that in the social fabric of our country as it stands at present, many speak but a few care,” he said, while noting he believed it the Ombudsman’s duty to care.

“If he [the Ombudsman] does not, the Office is in a weaker position to promote and invoke administrative justice,” he said.

While there are times the Ombudsman must remain silent, “there are also other times when an Ombudsman has to be firm, has to make his voice heard, and act consistently without fear", he said, without providing further details.

Zammit McKeon was joined by Public Protector of South Africa Kholeka Gcaleka, who also delivered a speech in parliament to mark the anniversary.

Zammit McKeon noted that third-country nationals in Malta number almost 113,000, around 20% of the population. “Do not even they have rights that deserve protection?” he asked. “Is the Ombudsman not there for them as well?”

He said Gcaleka could offer useful insights on the "sensitive issue of multiracial integration in modern societies” and that third-country nationals “are persons before being service providers of necessity for this country", while musing if Malta had or might yet become a "multi-racial State".

He concluded his lecture with a quote by former EU Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly: “It is precisely the task of the Ombudsman to enable an administration to do things, not because it is told to do so by the courts... but because it instinctively and unhesitatingly knows that it is the right thing to do.”

The Office of the Ombudsman will mark its 30th Anniversary since the enactment of the Ombudsman Act 1995 this July.