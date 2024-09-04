Mapfre has donated €5,000 to Voice for Inclusion in Gozo, an association dedicated to promoting the inclusion of individuals with special needs in Gozo. This contribution highlights Mapfre’s commitment to supporting the communities in which it operates.

Voice for Inclusion in Gozo has been a cornerstone in fostering inclusivity and providing essential services to the community. The organization offers a range of programs and support services, including educational workshops, advocacy, adapted sports, hands-on skills and social activities designed to empower individuals with disabilities and their families. Their efforts aim to create a more inclusive society by raising awareness, promoting accessibility, and ensuring that people with special needs have the opportunities and resources they need to thrive.

The donation will significantly aid their mission, particularly by contributing to the planned refurbishment of their new centre, which will serve as a hub for their activities and services.

Javier Moreno, Chief Executive Officer of Mapfre Middlesea, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “At Mapfre, supporting social inclusion is part of our DNA. We remain committed to making a positive impact and look forward to continuing our support for initiatives that promote social inclusion and well-being.”