MAPFRE MSV Life, Malta’s leading life assurance company, has launched two new guaranteed capital and income plans: the Guaranteed Capital & Income Plan 2026 III and the Guaranteed Capital & Income Plan GBP 2027.

These two new investment opportunities build on the success of three similar plans launched in 2023, catering to the growing demand for secure investment solutions with predictable income generation. Furthermore, the Guaranteed Capital & Income Plan GBP 2027 marks the company’s first-ever guaranteed capital and income plan denominated in the Pound Sterling.

Subscriptions for both plans opened on Monday and will close on March 15, or earlier if the offers are fully taken up. Applications will be accepted at all MAPFRE MSV Life offices, including offices of tied insurance intermediaries and all Bank of Valletta branches.

Both plans offer guaranteed capital protection, ensuring the initial investment is returned at maturity, and steady increasing income providing for annual payments throughout the policy term, which payments increase from year to year.

The Guaranteed Capital & Income Plan 2026 III with a maturity date of March 27, 2026, features guaranteed payments of 2% on March 28, 2025, and 3.5% on March 27, 2026, an annualised return of 2.74%, and currency in euro. With a maturity date of March 25, 2027, the Guaranteed Capital & Income Plan GBP 2027 caters to customers who would like to invest in British pounds. This guarantees three payments of 3.25% on March 28, 2025, 3.75% on March 28, 2026, and 4.10% on March 25, 2027, and an annualised return of 3.70%.

Both plans cater to customers seeking stability, guaranteed income and capital preservation, with a minimum investment of €5,000 or GBP5,000 respectively, with the guarantee provided by Bank of Valletta plc.

“Our previous guaranteed capital and income plans resonated with clients seeking secure investments with predictable income,” Etienne Sciberras, CEO at MAPFRE MSV Life, said.

“These two new plans that we are launching offer greater choice and cater to diverse financial goals. The GBP-denominated plan, in particular, provides customers having GBP holdings the opportunity to secure the attractive rates that we are making available for the next three years through this plan.”

Additional details are available on the MAPFRE MSV Life website at www.mapfre.com.mt.