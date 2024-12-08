MAPFRE has launched a new campaign to raise awareness about the different consequences of drinking and driving, especially during the holiday season.

The ‘Choose your Ride this Festive Season’ campaign, held in collaboration with the Civil Protection, Ministry for Health and Active Ageing, Newwes Garage funeral services and Ecabs, presents a stark choice: people can opt for a safe ride home with Ecabs, or drink and drive, which would inevitably end in them needing help from either MAPFRE Assist, Civil Protection or emergency services.

We urge everyone to make responsible choices and take advantage of the safe alternatives available

This approach underscores the serious consequences of drunk driving and is aimed at making people think during this festive season in particular.

The campaign aims to promotethe safer alternatives for getting home this holiday season and reminds the public that MAPFRE Assist is always available, at all times or whatever the situation.

MAPFRE encourages everyone to make responsible choices and utilise the safe ride options provided.

“At MAPFRE, we are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community. This campaign is a crucial step in highlighting the dangers of drunk driving. We urge everyone to make responsible choices and take advantage of the safe alternatives available. Together, we can make this holiday season safer for everyone,” Javier Moreno, CEO of MAPFRE, said.

As part of this campaign and to ensure the safety of its clients, MAPFRE has reached an agreement with Ecabs providing a 10% discount on all rides in December.

For more information about the campaign and MAPFRE Assist services, visit www.mapfre.com.mt/middlesea-assist/.