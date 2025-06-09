A marble layer has been jailed for eighteen months after being found guilty of misappropriating €98,000 entrusted to him by a mother and daughter to invest on their behalf.

Giuseppe Azzopardi, 69, from Attard was convicted of deceiving the two women between 2009 and 2013, making fraudulent gain, and misappropriating the money. He was further charged with recidivism.

The police first received a report on December 12, 2013 from a woman and her daughter claiming they had been defrauded out of €98,000 by Azzopardi, who owned marble laying company Bottega del Marmista.

The daughter, who knew Azzopardi through his work on her marble kitchen top, had told him that she and her mother had money in an Australian bank but they were not making a good return on their investment.

Azzopardi allegedly encouraged her to invest with him, promising 6 per cent annual interest for a period of three years.

Attracted by the better rate of interest, she and her mother transferred a total of €98,000 to Azzopardi in 2009.

Initially Azzopardi paid them €900 in interest every six months but these payments stopped in 2011. He blamed the economic crisis in Greece.

In January 2013, he issued a cheque for €98,000 but instructed them not to cash it until further notice.

The cheque was never honoured, prompting the pair to file a police report in January of that year.

During his interrogation, Azzopardi confirmed receiving the money but denied it was meant for foreign shares. Instead, he claimed the pair had agreed to finance his business, offering them 8% interest every six months for five years.

Describing himself as a sculptor, he said the funds were used to buy bronze from Italy. He also produced a declaration, signed only by himself, saying that the funds would be repaid by June 2014, a statement the victims said they never saw nor agreed to.

He also told the investigating officers that his company closed shop in April 2012.

In court, the daughter explained how she had approached Azzopardi to ask for the money back during her separation proceedings, but he stopped taking her calls and eventually cut off contact.

She said that in the first two years, they had received some interest on the money. He had also paid her rent amounting to €12,900 and sometimes gave her €200 to help her raise her children and pay utility bills. According to the woman, this money was given as a gift.

Regarding the €98,000, she said that Azzopardi was to invest the money and return the capital amount within five years. He had promised her that the funds were being invested abroad in Greece and England, but never showed her any documentation related to the investments.

The court was not persuaded by Azzopardi's version of events, noting inconsistencies in his statements and lack of evidence.

It dismissed his claim that he had suggested to the woman opening a shop in Attard selling tombstone-related items. The woman allegedly suggested that the shop would be opened on behalf of her son but soon after he bought the material, she informed Azzopardi that her son was no longer interested and had found a job.

Neither did the court believe that the women and the accused had an agreement that he should buy bronze using their money and the declaration was only signed by himself.

The court held that from the evidence it emerged that he lied to both by claiming that he was going to invest the money abroad.

Azzopardi was found guilty of misappropriation not fraud, with the court noting that the man had received the money from the women and he was obliged to invest it before returning the capital back.

He instead used it to buy bronze, and a substantial amount of the money was deposited in Azzopardi's own daughter's bank account.

In its considerations on punishment, the court took into account the serious nature of the crime and that he had deceived the mother and daughter out of a substantial amount of money.

The court observed that it could not take into consideration the victims' request for a suspended sentence since he was also a recidivist. On the money that Azzopardi had repaid to the woman, the court ruled that the rent and extra money given was not to be deducted from the €98,000 since this was a result of Azzopardi's friendship with the victim.

Moreover, they had never discussed that the help given was to be deducted from the capital invested. It emerged that when the criminal proceedings began against Azzopardi, he paid the victim €3,000. The Court of Magistrates found him guilty and condemned him to 18 months in prison.

He was ordered to pay €29,084.08 to the daughter and €65,915.92 to the heirs of the mother.

Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi presided.