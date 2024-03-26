Malta national teams head coach Michele Marcolini said that he was delighted with the response shown by his players against Slovenia last week and wants his players to maintain their growth when they face Belarus on Tuesday (kick-off: 7pm).

Malta produced a fighting display against the highly-rated Slovenians when they came from a goal down to move minutes away from scoring a famous victory only to be denied by a late equaliser from star striker Benjamin Sesko.

Thursday’s performance caught the eye of Malta coach Marcolini who hailed the character shown by his players and he hopes they can continue from where they left off this time around against Belarus.

“It was a marvellous performance against a top team like Slovenia,” Marcolini told the Times of Malta.

