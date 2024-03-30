Work to rebuild a breakwater in Marfa has been completed, Infrastructure Minister Chris Bonett said this week.

The breakwater was rebuilt from scratch after years of erosion left it in a dilapidated and badly damaged state.

Works to rebuild it, which cost €2.1 million, involved underwater work to repair the structure’s foundations and also involved rebuilding the sea wall protecting it from waves.

It serves an 85-metre long, nine-metre wide quay.

Located on one of Malta’s most northern points, for decades the breakwater served as the crossing point for people catching a boat to Gozo, until the Ċirkewwa port was built.

Speaking during a visit to the site, the minister said that the rebuilding works are part of a broader infrastructural project to restore and repair breakwaters all across Malta, including ones in Marsaxlokk and Marsascala.

Infrastructure Malta’s maritime division head Janice Borg said that aside from repairing the breakwater’s foundations and rebuilding parts of it, the project also involved installing new lighting and security systems around the breakwater.

Chris Bonett tours the rebuilt breakwater. Video: DOI

The project was co-fianced through EU funds for maritime affairs and fisheries.