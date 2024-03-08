Former Malta women’s national team player and sports lawyer, Dr Maria Azzopardi, has formally put herself forward for election into the role of vice president within the Malta Football Association (MFA).

Azzopardi brings decades of experience, at player, coach, and administrative levels, spanning beyond the women’s sector.

With over 250 appearances and 50 goals domestically, Maria Azzopardi’s footballing career spanned the decades where women’s football was in its infancy domestically, to the point of the creation of the women’s national team and beyond.

It makes her part of a group of women who laid the foundations for those raising it to the proud reputation it holds today.

Throughout her footballing career, Azzopardi won six domestic league titles, the first of which with Rabat Ajax back in 1997-98 when women’s football was in its earliest years in Malta.

