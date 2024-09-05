The feast of Marija Bambina will be celebrated in Xagħra on Sunday. Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will celebrate solemn pontifical mass, assisted by Bishop George Bugeja OFM, with the participation of the Cathedral Chapter delegation, the Collegiate Chapter and clergy at 9am. The mass, A Maria Immacolata, will be executed. The Beland and Precursor bands will perform marches in the village streets at 11am.

Vespers, led by Bishop Bugeja, will be sung at 6pm. The procession with the statue of Our Lady, led by archpriest Richard N. Farrugia and accompanied by the Victory Band, will start at 7.30pm. The Leone Band will perform a concert at Victory Square.

On Saturday, solemn concelebrated mass, led by Fr Farrugia, will be held at 9am, during which the Te Deum will be sung.

To mark the Great Siege, a commemoration will be held at Victory Square, including a re-enactment by the Xagħra Historical Re-enactment Organisation, at 10am. The event is being organised by the National Festivities Committee in conjunction with the Xagħra parish and the local council.

The translation of the relic will be held at 6pm, followed by vespers, the Salve Regina and Holy Eucharist benediction. A vigil mass, with the participation of the parish youths, will be held at 8pm.

The crowning of the titular statue of Marija Bambina took place at the main square on September 2, 1973. In the morning, a high mass was concelebrated at the basilica, led by the late Gozo Bishop Nikol Cauchi. The crowning ceremony was held by Mgr Cauchi and led by Malta’s governor, Sir Anthony Mamo and the Archbishop of Caserta, Naples, Vito Roberti, together with members of parliament and the clergy. The crown was carried on a red velvet cushion by Xagħra-born Chief Justice John Joseph Cremona.