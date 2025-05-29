From May 31 till June 5, the Italian Navy frigate Carabiniere will be moored in Grand Harbour, at Pinto Wharf 4-5.

The port call is part of the ship’s participationin Operation Mediterraneo Sicuro, an Italian Navy led mission, to ensure maritime security in the Mediterranean Sea.

While in Malta, the ship’s crew will take part in a series of activities aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation with the Armed Forces of Malta, in order to enhance collaboration in naval operations and maritime security.

During its stay, local residents and visitors will have the opportunity to visit the ship during an open day scheduled for June 2, which is Italian National Day, with public access from 10am till noon and from 3pm till 5pm. For more details, please contact carabiniere@marina.difesa.it.