More than 190 researchers and experts from 19 countries gathered in Malta last week to tackle some of the most urgent sustainability challenges facing the marine and maritime sectors, during a high-level international conference hosted by the University of Malta Maritime Platform.

The three-day event, titled Innovation in Marine & Maritime Sustainable Developments: Research and Applications, brought together academics, industry leaders, and policymakers to discuss solutions ranging from ocean governance and biodiversity protection to technology-driven decarbonisation and maritime law.

Held at the University’s Valletta campus, the conference underscored the growing global pressure on marine ecosystems amid competing demands for shipping, energy production, tourism, conservation, and coastal development. Participants heard repeated calls for stronger governance mechanisms, improved legal frameworks, and more robust integration of environmental considerations into maritime policies.

The conference featured speakers and contributors from across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the United States, with over 25 institutions represented. Among the 18 keynote experts were Professor Aykut I. Ölcer (Turkey), Professor Simone Borg (Malta), former EU Fisheries Commissioner Karmenu Vella and Professor Irini Papanicolopulu (Italy), whose interventions focused on governance, legal frameworks, and marine innovation.

Panels and presentations spanned a wide array of disciplines and policy areas: from decarbonising maritime transport and retrofitting ships for 2030 emission targets, to using DNA barcoding in biodiversity research, monitoring underwater noise pollution, and assessing legal protections for coastal zones in politically diverse contexts.

Innovations in digitalisation, vessel emissions monitoring, and marine spatial planning featured prominently, alongside research on sea grass’ role in intercepting marine litter and the ecological valuation of fisheries.

Several Maltese political leaders addressed the conference, reflecting growing local attention on maritime sustainability. Opening remarks were delivered by Parliamentary Secretary for Research Keith Azzopardi Tanti and University Pro-Rector Frank Bezzina, while Environment Minister Miriam Dalli, Transport Minister Chris Bonett, and Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg each headlined dedicated sessions on their respective portfolios.

In closing, Shadow Maritime Minister Ivan Castillo called for increased public investment in marine research, while Australian High Commissioner Matt Skelly underlined the global stakes of effective ocean governance.

Participants carry out site visits

Participants also visited a range of local sites showcasing Malta’s efforts in sustainable marine development. These included the University’s Institute for Sustainable Energy, where new solar and wind technologies are being developed, as well as the Marsaxlokk coast, home to the island’s first Tsunami Warning System. Other visits included the Xrobb l-Għaġin coastal park, MaritimeMT training facilities, and the International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI).

The conference was described by organisers as a “milestone moment” in the University Maritime Platform’s mission to bridge academia and industry. According to Chair Professor Adriana Vella, the event will feed into upcoming publications and advisory documents for Maltese and EU authorities, supported by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) and Malta Enterprise.

Organisational support came from the University’s Conference Unit, while funding was provided by the Parliamentary Secretariat for Education and Research, along with the Ministry for Transport and Transport Malta.