In a world of fakes and phoneys, where authenticity and honesty are scarce commodities, Mark Mallia managed to be real. Too real perhaps but therein lay his appeal.

He was both captivating and mesmerising, like a Netflix series you felt compelled to binge-watch.

And binge-watch we did.

Mark was an accomplished artist and storyteller. And when it came to telling stories, his medium was Facebook. That’s where most of us knew him, even those who never actually met him.

He had that rare ability to share the deepest, truest and innermost parts of himself and, like a very good book, you’d find yourself nodding in awe and agreement, even if you were too scared or embarrassed to press the ‘like’ button.

In a society where people wear masks, he had a knack of zooming in on and exposing the hypocrisy around us, and more often than not, it was we the readers who were the unwitting hypocrites.

He was raw and irreverent, brutal and unapologetic, but perhaps his most refreshing quality was his fearlessness, his courage to be disliked – that was his ‘hallMark’.

Like all artists, or most at any rate, he was a diva, a narcissist given to profanity, vulgarity and excesses, but he was strangely selfless and could just as easily rein it in. He was, you see, at his very core, a gentleman, a rough diamond surprisingly chivalrous and capable of great empathy, which is something he mourned and felt was deeply lacking in society today.

I am able to recall one of his Facebook posts which turned ugly, but only after he was provoked.

Anyone who went head-to-head with Mark and tried to ridicule him would invariably come off looking worse. A day later, when the public post which had managed to elicit a huge following suddenly disappeared, I asked him what had happened. He told me he’d deleted the post, after the person he’d all but torn to shreds, asked him to.

He’d frequently take politicians to task, but his posts were philosophical not tribal and never mean spirited. His free-spirited nature shone through, and he possessed a freedom of thought which was interesting and unusual. He was, if you like, Malta’s Bob Dylan, and he knew firsthand the meaning of ‘Steal a little and they throw you in jail, steal a lot and they make you king’.

His stint in prison for not filing his VAT returns (a cruel and inhumane decision, the less said about which the better), was perhaps the making of him; and of all his stories, the prison ones were my favourites. I have always been deeply fascinated by prison life and maintain that prison is a humbling experience we should all experience in some shape or form – if only as visitors.

Mark and I ‘met’ on Facebook and hit it off instantly. A few years later we decided to put our online friendship to the test and organised a real-life meeting.

It was then that I realised he was actually quite shy, a bundle of paradoxes which made him even more likeable. He was very much alive and yet, like most of us, he battled with life and needed rescuing. And being something of a genius artist and a rebel, his demons never really slept.

Mark will be remembered both locally and abroad as a brilliant artist whose works were quirky, zany, intriguing and unpredictable. And a philanthropist.

But I will always remember him, first and foremost, as a brilliant father to Nigel, Zoe and Jade, whom he adored and lived for. As he himself would tell you, his three children were his real masterpieces.

In a world where many fathers, routinely sidelined by the courts and the system, find it easier to take the line of least resistance, Mark refused to give up on his youngest daughter.

He was hands-on, patient and really quite amazing. He’d frequently cancel meetings because he was otherwise engaged making Halloween pumpkins with Jade or taking her to watch the fireworks, cooking for Nigel, Zoe or his parents, with whom he lived and adored. The death of his father a few years ago affected him profoundly and I hope that he has now managed to find him on the other side.

People die every single day and it’s always painful for the ones left behind, but there is something decidedly cruel and unfair when someone so young is taken away.

News of his aneurysm went viral almost immediately, and Facebook was flooded with “get well soon” posts from people ordering him to snap out of his coma. I can only imagine where he’d have sent them, had he been able to comment.

Still, you could tell that people were genuinely upset, and once his death was confirmed, the sadness was palpable. I immediately went through all our messages and texts.

You never know when the last time you talk to someone will be and I was shocked to discover that we last chatted in April. There were still so many stories I wanted to hear, so many conversations we should have had. And that was a sentiment expressed by everyone on Facebook. It was extremely clear to me that Mark held a special place in everyone’s heart.

In many ways, he was like that poem by Rudyard Kipling. Equally comfortable having tea in a glass in Marsa among the underworld or living it up with the rich and famous in Monaco, Florence and Paris where, for a time, he lived, worked and even cooked.

A book of Mark’s memoirs would have gone down a treat and it’s something I’m pretty sure we discussed. I do hope that someone goes through his Facebook posts and immortalises them in a book.

Mark often ‘liked’ my articles and would sometimes call or message to congratulate me on a few choice favou­rites. If he’s reading this, I really hope that he approves.

We never did make it to that bar in Marsa, Mark. Sometimes tomorrow is too late.