In Eutopia – What Lies Beyond, Marlene Gouder nèe Borg invites us into a world where innocence, nature, and the human spirit intertwine in an evocative visual narrative. Showcased at the Wignacourt Museum Rabat, this latest collection by the Maltese artist transcends mere representation, offering a deeply personal yet universally resonant reflection on childhood, nostalgia, and, mostly, our lost connection with nature.

Gouder's artistic vision is rooted in the fleeting, yet profoundly significant moments of human existence, those instances of pure wonder, uninhibited curiosity, and an unbreakable bond with the natural world. In Eutopia, we see children exploring, playing, and embracing their surroundings with a freedom that, to many, is now only a distant memory. The artist's own children serve as both subjects and muses, embodying a state of being that many adults strive to reclaim: living fully in the moment, unhindered by the weight of time.

Artwork by Marlene Gouder

The exhibition’s title, Eutopia, is a deliberate play on Utopia, eschewing the notion of an unattainable paradise in favour of a more grounded ideal, a 'good place' that exists within our reach. This notion is reinforced throughout the collection, as Gouder masterfully balances realism with an impressionistic use of light, rendering landscapes and figures that feel at once tangible and dreamlike. Her paintings serve as portals into a world where the simplest moments carry the deepest significance.

A particularly striking aspect of Gouder’s work is her exploration of movement and stillness. In some pieces, a child’s quiet contemplation beside the sea exudes an almost sacred tranquility, the water reflecting a world untainted by modern distractions. In others, the figures radiate kinetic energy: a young girl runs through golden fields, her hair caught in the wind, or a child, embodying an allegorical Neptune, leans into the roar of the ocean. These images are not merely nostalgic; they are calls to action, urging us to rekindle our own connection with the world that surrounds us.

Artwork by Marlene Gouder

Symbolism permeates Eutopia, enhancing its thematic depth. The natural world is depicted as both a sanctuary and a force to be reckoned with. In one painting, an angelic child falls through the air, locked in a dance of fate with two dark crows, symbolizing the fearless nature of childhood confronting the unknown. In another, a boy clutches a conch shell, embodying a playful yet reverent connection to the sea’s mysteries. Garlic, traditionally a symbol of protection and good fortune, appears subtly in the hands of a child running towards an unseen dream. These elements imbue the works with an allegorical richness that extends beyond their immediate visual beauty.

Throughout the collection, Gouder’s technique shifts between impressionistic and expressionistic, mirroring the emotional breadth of her subject matter. The earlier works display a delicately diffused light, reminiscent of classical plein-air painting, while later pieces introduce more vigorous brushstrokes and heightened contrasts. This stylistic evolution hints at the artist’s creative journey, marking Eutopia not as a conclusion but as a transition towards a more exploratory phase in her oeuvre.

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, Eutopia carries an urgent philosophical message. The exhibition highlights the growing divide between humanity and nature, echoing contemporary concerns about what psychologist Richard Louv has termed 'nature-deficit disorder’, a state of disconnection from the natural world that contributes to emotional and cognitive imbalance. By presenting children as integral to their landscapes and mindful about their surroundings, Gouder challenges us to reflect on our own estrangement from the earth that once nurtured our sense of wonder.

Artwork by Marlene Gouder

Ultimately, Eutopia – What Lies Beyond is more than an art exhibition; it is an invitation. Gouder encourages us to pause, reflect, and perhaps even unlearn what adulthood has taught us about time, meaning, and presence. Her work resonates on a deeply personal level, prompting viewers to search within themselves for remnants of the child they once were.

As we stand before these paintings, we are not simply spectators of someone else’s story; we are participants in a shared memory, one that asks us to reconsider the simple yet profound joys of life. If we allow ourselves to look beyond the canvas, beyond the brushstrokes, beyond the tangible forms, we might just find that Eutopia is not an unreachable dream. It is, and has always been, within us.

Marlene Gouder’s exhibition Eutopia – What Lies Beyond will be open until April 28 at the Wignacourt Museum Rabat and is curated by Prof Charlene Vella.