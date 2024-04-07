Malta Marriott has been classified a resort property within a portfolio of nearly 600 hotels and resorts worldwide, forming part of the world’s largest travel company – Marriott Hotels being one of the most recognisable of its 31 brands. Following a full-scale, €40 million renovation, Malta Marriott has solidified its position as one of the leading five-star luxury properties on the islands.

With the opening of Cala Lido, Bar & Restaurant, it sets itself apart by bringing ‘Wonderful Hospitality. Always.’ to every aspect of the guest experience ‒ focused on fostering moments of bonding and delivering on feelings of connection, hospitality, and trust.

“The classification to Malta Marriott Resort & Spa presents an opportunity to invite new and loyal travellers of Marriott Bonvoy’s flagship hotel brand to embark on their next journey of relaxation and exploration,” general manager Alex Incorvaja said.

The new Cala Lido.

“Furthermore, the launch of Cala Lido is designed to meet and exceed the evolving needs of multigenerational travellers, creating a space that is met by comfort, connection and excitement.”

The €4 million venue gives Malta Marriott an uplift in its leisure proposition through the introduction of an additional large outdoor pool and children’s splash pool, a restaurant and bar, expanded banqueting space, all set within abundant lush, purposely landscaped gardens, complementing a rooftop pool, and indoor pool which forms part of its market-leading spa facility.

Chiara Hensel Ellul, director of sales and marketing, said: “With a global reach of over 200 million members with its Bonvoy loyalty travel programme, Malta Marriott provides an ideal proposition for guests seeking a resort property in the Mediterranean and an additional worldwide promotional platform for the destination itself.

“Our new leisure facility, which includes the introduction of a new room type ‒ Deluxe Pool View ‒ certainly adds a layer of luxury to our existing facilities, elevating the overall guest experience.”

Marriott International offers over 30 brands and nearly 8,700 properties in 10,000 destinations across 139 countries and territories. It also provides a popular guest loyalty programme, Marriott Bonvoy, giving them more ways to connect, experience and expand their world.

For more information, visit www.marriotthotels.com, and stay connected on Facebook, @marriott on Twitter and @marriotthotels on Instagram.