Marsa Football Club has applied to build football ground, “multi-level sports hostel”, shops, parking and catering facilities within the nearby Marsa Sports Grounds.

The application, which is currently being screened by the Planning Authority (PA), outlines plans for a nearly 15,000 square metre “fully-fledged 11-a-side” stadium and multi-purpose facility on land owned by the football club.

The planned football ground, a Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) ‘category 1’ pitch – the smallest association category – will feature a seated spectator area with shading canopy.

The sports facility built across six levels on the opposite side of the pitch, meanwhile, will include a cafe, restaurant, gym, technical facilities, lounge, bar and roof-level swimming pool, according to plans available on the PA website.

Following a review of the application, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH) said soil-covered areas of the site would require evaluation before the application could proceed, noting the discovery of cultural heritage features “may necessitate amendments to the proposed drawings”.

“The Superintendence also notes that the site in question falls within a potentially archaeologically sensitive area and expresses an initial concern regarding the potential impact the proposed interventions may have.”

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), meanwhile, asked for information regarding the size of the hostel and the number of beds planned for the accommodation.

Just over 7,400 square metres of land at the Marsa Sports Club was signed over to Marsa FC by the government in 2018, with further land transferred in 2021 and again in October.

The applicant is Joseph Xuereb, on behalf of Marsa FC, with architecture services provided by Nadia Curmi.