Organisers of an annual procession commemorating Good Friday said nobody was hurt after a video went viral showing a violent re-enactment of Jesus Christ's last moments.

The Maria Regina pageant group took to Facebook following the response to the video of an actor playing Jesus Christ being flogged as he walked barefoot through the streets of Marsa carrying a cross.

"We would like to inform the public that during this scene no one was hurt and these scenes are done in a very responsible way so that no one is injured," they said.

"This is because such a scene requires rehearsals and the actors involved are in contact with each other all the time."

An actor playing Jesus Christ is whipped during the procession. Video: Mario Cacciottolo

The 54th edition of the Good Friday pageant was held on Palm Sunday and highlighted the violence that Christ endured.

“Although we understand that the Passion of Christ is harsh, as an organization we have always been responsible to make sure we do not exaggerate anything," the organisors said.

The video of the pageant, first published by Times of Malta, prompted discussion on social media with some suggesting it showed religious extremism and others describing it as a perfect performance.

Clayton Chetcuti, who played the part of Christ, also reassured people on Monday that he was "on my feet and working".

"Fortunately, enough I interact with the man who is 'whipping' with just a glimpse of an eye apart that he knows exactly where to whip and when," he responded to people commenting on Facebook.

"Anyway. All this means that we did a great job in "re-enactment" and those who don't know what "re-enactment" means should make one step back and just watch.”

RELATED STORIES The actor who wanted to be crucified for real

The pageant group, who also shared the video on their social media, thanked all those who attended and the positive comments they received.

"A big thank you goes to everyone who participated in one way or another yesterday and helped make the pageant a success," they said.

Similar traditional processions will occur on Good Friday including in Mosta, Żebbuġ and Xagħra and Victoria in Gozo.