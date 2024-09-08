The Marsa horse racing track is in “the worst state ever” and poses a danger to horses, according to their owners, five years after a pledge to transform the venue into a state-of-the-art equestrian centre.

Gravel, rather than pure sand, has been spread on the racetrack, leading to concerns about injuries to horses due to compete in just a few weeks.

Other facilities, including the paddock and the old racecourse cannot be used because they are full of rubble.

Rubble in the old horse racing course, where owners had previously exercised their animals. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The track, managed by Equidrome Malta and run by Malta Race Track Limited, also lacks essential infrastructure, horse owners say.

There are no working generators, meaning night-time races are at risk of being plunged into darkness should there be a power outage. Damaged canopies, supposed to shelter horses from the sun, are also on the brink of collapse.

Times of Malta visited the venue after being contacted by furious horse owners, frustrated over the dilapidated state of the track that has been hosting racing since 1869.

Horse owners say the paddock has been closed off after being filled with rubble. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The conditions come despite promises made five years ago by the government and Malta Racing Club for a €28 million project to transform the area into an international equestrian sport centre by 2023.

Horse owners said they were told in June that the summer championships could not be held this year to allow work to begin on the regeneration project.

“We love to race but we still accepted their decision to take a few weeks’ break, particularly given the very hot climatic conditions we had this summer,” a horse racing owner said.

“But unfortunately, no work has been done to improve the facilities. The facilities are at their worse state ever and I am seriously fearing the wellbeing of my horse.”

The Marsa horse racing community have been left with an ageing track and growing safety concerns. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The owner added that the paddock had been closed off after being filled with rubble.

“This means that during the 20-minute period between one race and another you have 16 horses which do not have any area to wait before the start of their race.”

He said a canopy to protect drivers and horses from the rain and sun has been severely damaged and there is danger that it could collapse and injure someone.

The horse racing owners complained that sand was brought in to cover the racetrack a few weeks ago but “they brought the wrong kind of sand as it’s full of gravel.”

Another owner claimed that when the mistake was realised, fresh sand was ordered but it was “mixed with the wrong one and put on the racing track with the result that horses will race on a surface full of gravel with a major risk of injury as could end up with a stone in their nails posing serious consequences.”

The absence of a backup power source is another pressing issue.

“If there is a power cut at the Marsa racing track during a race at night, drivers and horses are put at a major risk of getting seriously hurt,” the owners said.

The old racecourse situated behind the racetrack is also unavailable for drivers and owners as tons of rubble have been dumped along the course, leaving no space for drivers to run their horses.

A news conference in Castille in 2019 had promised that the consortium would transform the horse racing track into an international sport centre within four years.

The project was not just to regenerate the racetrack and the existing polo pitch but was also to include facilities for different equestrian sports including flat racing, horse shows and events. Modern stabling facilities were also promised, along with training and rehab facilities that would ensure the welfare and well-being of the horses.

There were also plans for the stables of Sheikh al Makhtum of Dubai to organise races for horses brought over from Dubai to run in Malta.

Marsa was supposed to have a state-of-the-art equestrian centre by 2023.

Horse racing owners also complained that they have little incentive to be successful in the local scene as the prize money on offer is exceptionally low compared to foreign competitions.

“In Malta if you win a premier class race, which is the highest division, you pocket €600. In France, if you win a low-key race you take home €7,000. Of more concern is that in Malta you wait for months to be given the money you have won.

“Despite all this we are still driven by our passion for the sport, and we still invest in buying new horses even though we have very little return,” one owner said.

Times of Malta has sent questions to the track management and the sports ministry.