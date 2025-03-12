A Marsascala kiosk has not removed its illegal outdoor furniture despite receiving a refusal for its application to sanction “variations” from the original permit.

The owner of Tiffany kiosk is happy to pay a daily fine, saying he “believes” he should have a permit because his furniture can be quickly dismantled.

Last year, Shawn Farrell, applied to sanction two retractable awnings, removable transparent panels and planter boxes.

The Planning Authority turned the application down in November, saying the proposed structures would result in an effective increase in the total floor area of the kiosk on the edge of St Anne’s garden.

“The demountable structures will detract from the character and appearance of the area,” the endorsed case officer’s report said.

The structures have not been dismantled, however.

‘Pavements cannot be used by the general public at the moment,’ Marsascala Residents Network said. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A spokesperson for the local NGO Marsascala Residents Network said illegalities at the kiosk meant space that should be for public use was being taken up.

“Pavements cannot be used by the general public at the moment,” they said.

“Despite several complaints that we sent to authorities asking them to stop the numerous illegalities, no action has yet been taken,” the spokesperson said.

Contacted for comment, Farrell said he would again be applying to sanction the outdoor furniture.

“I believe I should have a permit because all outdoor furniture can be reversible and dismantled in a day or two.”

Farrell said he always reserves enough space for pedestrians.

Planters, which were also refused sanctioning, are making the environment in the area nicer for everyone, he added.

In the meantime, Farrell said he was paying daily fines to keep the furniture outside due to the ongoing enforcement notice.