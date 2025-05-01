An independent member of Marsaxlokk’s local council is pushing for a plan to fast-track the pedestrianisation of the town’s seafront road.

The plan, initially proposed in the Labour council’s manifesto in 2024, would see the entire length of Xatt is-Sajjieda closed to traffic at the weekends. But this plan hinges on a long-planned construction of a new road connecting Triq Lepanto with Triq il-Kavallerizza in the south of the town, which would allow for traffic to be easily diverted away from the seafront.

Construction of the road may now proceed, after the Planning Authority gave the go-ahead for the relocation of an old barumbara – a structure intended to house pigeons or doves – overlooking the proposed road.

However, independent councillor Matthew Bugeja told Times of Malta that the council should not wait for the removal of the barumbara and the construction of the road, which could take years.

Moreover, several environmental and conservation NGOs have come out against the relocation of the building, arguing that the project will damage its historical integrity and set a dangerous precedent for conservation.

In the meantime, Bugeja has proposed an alternative plan for this summer that would serve as a pilot project to show the government that the idea is viable.

This would involve only the partial pedestrianisation of Xatt Is-Sajjieda in the evenings, a 200-metre area stretching from the intersection with Triq Duncan to that with Triq San Franġisk.

Traffic would be diverted away from the road via Triq Barthelemy and Triq San Franġisk, before rejoining Xatt is-Sajjieda. Cars would be able to park in the car park behind the football pitch.

Bugeja’s plan, showing the area that would be pedestrianised in blue, and the diversion for cars in red.

“Children could run around without their parents worrying, and we would be getting rid of the chaos that occurs in the area during summer,” Bugeja said, adding that partial pedestrianisation would allow the council to see what sort of unexpected problems might arise as a result.

Bugeja said that the Labour plan, as presented by mayor Steven Bugeja, allowed too many exceptions that would effectively mean the area would not be fully pedestrianised.

“Fishermen would still have access, as would residents of the adjoining side streets, so full pedestrianisation would involve stepping on too many toes. What I am proposing is full pedestrianisation with no exceptions where only one side street with between 10 to 15 households would be affected.”

He said that the town’s PL and PN councillors disagreed with his idea.

“They said we need to wait until the new road is opened. But how long are we going to keep depriving residents of public spaces? When they’re in election mode, they make speeches about the importance of open spaces, but when it comes down to it, they’re both blocking the idea and coming up with excuses.”

Marsaxlokk mayor Steven Grech said that while he was not against the concept of pedestrianisation, the new road had to be completed first.

“We need to keep residents in mind,” he said, adding that the council was in the process of obtaining funds to create a master plan for the town that would better regulate the town’s stakeholders, including fishermen, monti hawkers and restaurants.

PN councillor Reno Bugeja expressed strong disagreement with Bugeja’s idea, suggesting it would lead to more space being taken up by restaurants.

“Marsaxlokk is a fishing village. Look what happened in Valletta and St George’s Square in [Victoria] in Gozo with all the tables and chairs. We don’t want that,” he warned.