A man appeared in court on his 24th wedding anniversary - charged with seriously injuring his wife and causing her to fear him following an argument in their Marsaxlokk home.

Police inspector Omar Zammit told Magistrate Marsanne Farrugia how, on March 23, the wife of the accused went to the police’s domestic violence unit and reported that she suffered an injury during an argument with her husband.

It turned out that she had a cut on her nose that was certified as serious.

The accused, 45 from Marsaxlokk, was then arrested at his mother’s house and arraigned in court.

The accused - a factory worker - tried to hold back tears as he stood in the dock, his mother sitting a few metres away.

When his mother took the witness stand and was asked if she would keep her son with her if he was granted bail she tearfully replied: “of course”.

Her son pleaded not guilty to threatening and seriously injuring his wife, causing her to fear him and damaging her mobile phone.

Lawyer Lennox Vella, said this was an isolated incident.

The couple had been married 24 years – today – and had children.

The man was willing to live at his mother’s house and stay away from his wife. The magistrate granted him bail against a €7,000 deposit.

A protection order was ordered prohibiting him from approaching or speaking to his wife.

Lawyer Alessia Schembri from the Attorney General’s office and police inspector Zammit prosecuted.